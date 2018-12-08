Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Burnley out of relegation zone with 1-0 win over Brighton

December 8, 2018 12:44 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BURNLEY, England (AP) — Burnley moved out of the Premier League relegation zone with a 1-0 home win over Brighton on Saturday as James Tarkowski’s first-half goal secured the first win in nine league games for the Clarets.

Burnley has 12 points from 16 games and is two points from danger.

Burnley, which had picked up just two points from its previous eight matches, scored in the 40th minute at Turf Moor when Jack Cork hit a shot and the ball went in off teammate Tarkowski.

The defender almost added a second with a 62nd-minute header before Brighton substitute Juergen Locadia nodded over from a great position and Solly March struck narrowly wide.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share federal IT success stories in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Burnley moved to 17th, while Brighton dropped a place to 11th.

___

More AP English soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/PremierLeague and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|18 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|20 GovConnects Education Series: Taking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines repair community water pipe in Honduras

Today in History

1962: NASA flies first spacecraft by Venus