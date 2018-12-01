Butler, Floyd lead Holy Cross over Fairleigh Dickinson 67-49

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Austin Butler scored 14 points with seven rebounds and three steals, Jehyve Floyd added 12 points, 13 boards, six blocks and four assists, and Holy Cross pulled away in the second half to beat Fairleigh Dickinson 67-49 on Saturday for the Knights’ third straight loss.

Jacob Grandison scored 13 points with seven boards and Caleb Green scored 10 with six assists for the Crusaders (5-3), who held the Knights to 30 percent shooting and forced 19 turnovers.

Butler’s layup capped a 16-8 run for a 40-33 Holy Cross lead early in the second half and the Crusaders led by 10 on his free throw. The Knights went scoreless for 5:28 and the Crusaders pulled away on a 10-0 run for a 54-35 lead on Grandison’s jumper with 4:26 to play and led by double digits from there.

Holy Cross led 14-6 on Kyle Copeland’s 3, but Mike Holloway Jr.’s free throw tied it at 16 and the Knights scored seven straight for a 23-16 lead on Xzavier Malone-Key’s dunk. The Crusaders finished on an 8-2 run and trailed 25-24 at halftime on Grandison’s layup.

Elyjah Williams scored 11 points, Darnell Edge and Jahlil Jenkins added 10 apiece, and Holloway grabbed 13 rebounds for Fairleigh Dickinson (3-4).

