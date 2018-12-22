Listen Live Sports

Butler leads Holy Cross past Siena in 60-57 win

December 22, 2018 2:06 pm
 
WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Austin Butler scored 18 points and his go-ahead layup with 75 seconds left helped lift Holy Cross over Siena 60-57 on Saturday.

Siena led 31-26 at halftime and extended the margin to 47-37 with 11:48 remaining. The Crusaders (8-4) used a 19-4 run for a 56-51 lead on Jacob Grandison’s layup with 3:59 left. Jimmy Ratliff narrowed Siena’s deficit with a 3-pointer before Kevin Degnan’s 3 put the Saints (4-8) up for the last time.

Grandison scored 14 points with seven rebounds and Jehyve Floyd scored 14 with eight rebounds and five assists. Caleb Green scored 12 making all five of his shot attempts from the field. Holy Cross shot 25 of 46 (54.3 percent) including 7 of 13 from 3-point range.

Evan Fisher scored 17 points with nine rebounds, Jalen Pickett scored 14 points and distributed eight assists and Jimmy Ratliff scored 11 for the Saints.

