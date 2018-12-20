Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
California G Mi’Cole Cayton out for season

December 20, 2018 12:35 am
 
BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — California guard Mi’Cole Cayton will miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery to repair damaged cartilage in her right knee.

Coach Lindsay Gottlieb announced the diagnosis on Wednesday. Cayton missed almost all of last season after tearing her ACL in the season opener.

Cayton played in just three games this season. She was a Pac-12 All-Freshman honorable mention pick in 2017.

The 14th-ranked Bears host top-ranked Connecticut on Saturday.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

