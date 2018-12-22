Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Cambridge, big second half lead Brown over Marist

December 22, 2018 5:00 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Desmond Cambridge scored 30 points to lead Brown to a 78-53 victory over Marist on Saturday.

Joshua Howard scored 13 points and Obi Okolie added 10 for Brown. At 8-4, the Bears are one victory short of matching the school-record for nonconference wins in a season.

Aleksandar Dozic had 16 points and seven rebounds to lead Marist (5-6).

Brown used a 16-0 run midway in the second half to build a 61-36 lead. The Bears led 30-24 at halftime. The second-half surge was led by Cambridge, who was 7-of-9 shooting after intermission with four of his six 3-pointers. He scored 18 second-half points in only 9 minutes. Howard scored 11 of his 13 in the second half.

Advertisement

Brown shot 53 percent from the field (30 of 57) and Marist made 32 percent (18 of 56).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 NCSE 2019
1|7 GEOINT Community Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Flag flies at 2018 Las Vegas Bowl

Today in History

1999: Panama Canal officially transfers from US to Panama