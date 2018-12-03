Listen Live Sports

Canadian boxer Stevenson still in induced coma

December 3, 2018 10:25 pm
 
MONTREAL (AP) — Canadian boxer Adonis Stevenson remained in an induced coma in a Quebec City hospital Monday night, nearly 48 hours after being knocked out in his light heavyweight title fight.

The 41-year-old known to his fans as ‘Superman’ was in stable condition in intensive care, according to a statement released by the hospital.

Oleksandr Gvozdyk stopped Stevenson at 2:49 of the 11th round Saturday night to take the Canadians’ World Boxing Council light heavyweight title.

The Montreal-based Stevenson was put on a stretcher after the bout and left Videotron Centre in an ambulance. He was making his 10th title defense since winning the belt against Chad Dawson in 2013 and was ahead on two of the judges’ cards and tied on the third when he was stopped.

Stevenson dropped to 29-2-1 with his first loss since 2010 and first in Canada.

