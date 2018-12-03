Listen Live Sports

Canadian weightlifter upgraded to Olympic gold, bronze

December 3, 2018 1:05 pm
 
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Canadian weightlifter Christine Girard received a 2012 London Olympic gold and 2008 Beijing Olympic bronze medal in a ceremony on Monday at the National Arts Centre.

Girard becomes the first Canadian Olympic champion in weightlifting and the first Canadian to win two Olympic medals in the sport thanks to failed doping tests by her opponents.

She won the bronze medal in London in the 63-kilogram event. Girard was upgraded to gold after Maiya Maneza of Kazakhstan and Svetlana Tsarukaeva of Russia were stripped of their medals after retests of urine samples were positive for a banned substance.

Girard was awarded the bronze medal from Beijing after Irina Nekrassova of Kazakhstan tested positive for a banned substance.

