The Associated Press
 
Canadiens-Coyotes Sum

December 21, 2018 12:11 am
 
Montreal 0 1 1—2
Arizona 0 1 0—1

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Montreal, Weber 5 (Petry, Drouin), 0:22 (pp). 2, Arizona, Ekman-Larsson 4 (Chychrun, Schmaltz), 6:49 (pp).

Third Period_3, Montreal, Byron 8 (Shaw, Danault), 1:16.

Shots on Goal_Montreal 12-8-8_28. Arizona 14-15-8_37.

Power-play opportunities_Montreal 1 of 3; Arizona 1 of 4.

Goalies_Montreal, Price 14-10-4 (37 shots-36 saves). Arizona, Kuemper 4-9-2 (28-26).

A_11,149 (17,125). T_2:28.

Referees_Wes McCauley, Justin St Pierre. Linesmen_Kory Nagy, Tim Nowak.

