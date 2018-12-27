Listen Live Sports

Canadiens goaltender Carey Price out with lower-body injury

December 27, 2018
 
MONTREAL (AP) — The Montreal Canadiens will be without goaltender Carey Price for their upcoming three-game road trip.

The Canadiens said Thursday he will not travel with the team to Florida because of a lower-body injury.

The Canadiens play the Panthers on Friday night, then face the NHL-leading Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday. Montreal finishes the road trip Monday in Dallas.

Price has played in 30 games this season, posting a 15-10-4 record with a 2.84 goals-against average and .904 save percentage.

Backup Antti Niemi likely will be in goal. He has a 4-3-1 record with a 4.14 goals-against average and .876 save percentage this season.

