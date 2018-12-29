Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Canadiens-Lightning Sum

December 29, 2018 9:58 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Montreal 3 2 0—5
Tampa Bay 2 2 2—6

First Period_1, Montreal, Shaw 10 (Kotkaniemi, Tatar), 9:44 (pp). 2, Montreal, Agostino 2 (Benn, Danault), 10:00. 3, Tampa Bay, Gourde 11 (Erne, McDonagh), 14:12. 4, Tampa Bay, Stralman 2, 17:07. 5, Montreal, Benn 2 (Gallagher, Danault), 17:35.

Second Period_6, Tampa Bay, Kucherov 18 (Hedman, Point), 7:55 (pp). 7, Tampa Bay, Johnson 18 (Sergachev, Kucherov), 8:33. 8, Montreal, Kulak 1 (Tatar, Danault), 12:19. 9, Montreal, Shaw 11 (Lehkonen, Weber), 13:11.

Third Period_10, Tampa Bay, Erne 5 (Stralman, Hedman), 9:36. 11, Tampa Bay, Erne 6 (Gourde, Cirelli), 18:58.

Shots on Goal_Montreal 18-14-6_38. Tampa Bay 9-10-13_32.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Montreal 1 of 3; Tampa Bay 1 of 3.

Goalies_Montreal, Niemi 5-4-1 (32 shots-26 saves). Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 14-3-2 (38-33).

A_19,092 (19,092). T_2:37.

Referees_Gord Dwyer, Ghislain Hebert. Linesmen_Brad Kovachik, Steve Miller.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 GEOINT Community Job Fair
1|7 NCSE 2019
1|8 Small Business Breakfast
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

NY National Guard conducts 'ammo transport'

Today in History

1896: Utah becomes the 45th state in the Union