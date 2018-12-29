Canadiens-Lightning Sums

Montreal 3 2 0—5 Tampa Bay 2 2 2—6

First Period_1, Montreal, Shaw 10 (Kotkaniemi, Tatar), 9:44 (pp). 2, Montreal, Agostino 2 (Benn, Danault), 10:00. 3, Tampa Bay, Gourde 11 (Erne, McDonagh), 14:12. 4, Tampa Bay, Stralman 2, 17:07. 5, Montreal, Benn 2 (Gallagher, Danault), 17:35. Penalties_McDonagh, TB, (delay of game), 2:24; Kucherov, TB, (hooking), 7:54.

Second Period_6, Tampa Bay, Kucherov 18 (Hedman, Point), 7:55 (pp). 7, Tampa Bay, Johnson 18 (Sergachev, Kucherov), 8:33. 8, Montreal, Kulak 1 (Tatar, Danault), 12:19. 9, Montreal, Shaw 11 (Lehkonen, Weber), 13:11. Penalties_Petry, MTL, (cross checking), 7:52; Shaw, MTL, (hooking), 17:43.

Third Period_10, Tampa Bay, Erne 5 (Stralman, Hedman), 9:36. 11, Tampa Bay, Erne 6 (Gourde, Cirelli), 18:58. Penalties_Killorn, TB, (high sticking), 0:30; Gallagher, MTL, (slashing), 5:21.

Shots on Goal_Montreal 18-14-6_38. Tampa Bay 9-10-13_32.

Power-play opportunities_Montreal 1 of 3; Tampa Bay 1 of 3.

Goalies_Montreal, Niemi 5-4-1 (32 shots-26 saves). Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 14-3-2 (38-33).

A_19,092 (19,092). T_2:37.

Referees_Gord Dwyer, Ghislain Hebert. Linesmen_Brad Kovachik, Steve Miller.

