Canadiens-Panthers Sum

|Montreal
|2
|0
|3—5
|Florida
|2
|0
|1—3
First Period_1, Montreal, Tatar 13, 0:35. 2, Montreal, Deslauriers 2 (Weber, Mete), 2:51. 3, Florida, Borgstrom 2 (Hoffman), 8:01. 4, Florida, Malgin 4 (Brouwer), 13:53.
Second Period_None.
Third Period_5, Montreal, Tatar 14 (Domi, Drouin), 8:54 (pp). 6, Montreal, Lehkonen 7 (Shaw, Kulak), 15:40. 7, Florida, Yandle 6 (Hoffman, Barkov), 18:44 (pp). 8, Montreal, Drouin 12 (Petry), 19:37.
Shots on Goal_Montreal 9-7-12_28. Florida 7-8-11_26.
Power-play opportunities_Montreal 1 of 3; Florida 1 of 3.
Goalies_Montreal, Niemi 5-3-1 (26 shots-23 saves). Florida, Luongo 8-7-1 (27-23).
A_19,512 (19,250). T_2:24.
Referees_Jake Brenk, Gord Dwyer. Linesmen_Jonny Murray, Pierre Racicot.
