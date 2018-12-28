Canadiens-Panthers Sum

Montreal 2 0 3—5 Florida 2 0 1—3

First Period_1, Montreal, Tatar 13, 0:35. 2, Montreal, Deslauriers 2 (Weber, Mete), 2:51. 3, Florida, Borgstrom 2 (Hoffman), 8:01. 4, Florida, Malgin 4 (Brouwer), 13:53.

Second Period_None.

Third Period_5, Montreal, Tatar 14 (Domi, Drouin), 8:54 (pp). 6, Montreal, Lehkonen 7 (Shaw, Kulak), 15:40. 7, Florida, Yandle 6 (Hoffman, Barkov), 18:44 (pp). 8, Montreal, Drouin 12 (Petry), 19:37.

Shots on Goal_Montreal 9-7-12_28. Florida 7-8-11_26.

Power-play opportunities_Montreal 1 of 3; Florida 1 of 3.

Goalies_Montreal, Niemi 5-3-1 (26 shots-23 saves). Florida, Luongo 8-7-1 (27-23).

A_19,512 (19,250). T_2:24.

Referees_Jake Brenk, Gord Dwyer. Linesmen_Jonny Murray, Pierre Racicot.

