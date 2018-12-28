Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Canadiens-Panthers Sums

December 28, 2018 10:27 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Montreal 2 0 3—5
Florida 2 0 1—3

First Period_1, Montreal, Tatar 13, 0:35. 2, Montreal, Deslauriers 2 (Weber, Mete), 2:51. 3, Florida, Borgstrom 2 (Hoffman), 8:01. 4, Florida, Malgin 4 (Brouwer), 13:53. Penalties_Brouwer, FLA, (hooking), 16:57.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Danault, MTL, (tripping), 0:16; Domi, MTL, (tripping), 4:26.

Third Period_5, Montreal, Tatar 14 (Domi, Drouin), 8:54 (pp). 6, Montreal, Lehkonen 7 (Shaw, Kulak), 15:40. 7, Florida, Yandle 6 (Hoffman, Barkov), 18:44 (pp). 8, Montreal, Drouin 12 (Petry), 19:37. Penalties_Vatrano, FLA, (tripping), 6:49; Weegar, FLA, (delay of game), 8:08; Danault, MTL, served by Agostino, (roughing), 17:39; Danault, MTL, Major (fighting), 17:39; Ekblad, FLA, Major (fighting), 17:39.

Shots on Goal_Montreal 9-7-12_28. Florida 7-8-11_26.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Montreal 1 of 3; Florida 1 of 3.

Goalies_Montreal, Niemi 5-3-1 (26 shots-23 saves). Florida, Luongo 8-7-1 (27-23).

A_19,512 (19,250). T_2:24.

Referees_Jake Brenk, Gord Dwyer. Linesmen_Jonny Murray, Pierre Racicot.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 GEOINT Community Job Fair
1|7 NCSE 2019
1|8 Small Business Breakfast
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

NY National Guard conducts 'ammo transport'

Today in History

1896: Utah becomes the 45th state in the Union