Canadiens-Senators Sums

December 6, 2018 10:09 pm
 
Montreal 1 2 2—5
Ottawa 1 1 0—2

First Period_1, Ottawa, Stone 14 (White), 7:58. 2, Montreal, Petry 4 (Chaput, Agostino), 8:18. Penalties_Smith, OTT, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 10:17.

Second Period_3, Montreal, Byron 5 (Lehkonen, Danault), 11:03. 4, Montreal, Shaw 8 (Kotkaniemi, Drouin), 15:42. 5, Ottawa, White 8 (Dzingel, Stone), 18:50 (pp). Penalties_Duchene, OTT, (slashing), 8:36; Kulak, MTL, (holding), 18:27.

Third Period_6, Montreal, Gallagher 13 (Tatar, Petry), 3:19. 7, Montreal, Byron 6 (Weber), 17:28. Penalties_Harpur, OTT, (delay of game), 15:03.

Shots on Goal_Montreal 13-11-19_43. Ottawa 10-8-3_21.

Power-play opportunities_Montreal 0 of 3; Ottawa 1 of 1.

Goalies_Montreal, Price 10-8-4 (21 shots-19 saves). Ottawa, Anderson 11-11-3 (42-38).

A_15,820 (18,572). T_2:25.

Referees_Ghislain Hebert, Wes McCauley. Linesmen_Derek Amell, Ryan Galloway.

