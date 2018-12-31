Listen Live Sports

Canadiens-Stars Sums

December 31, 2018 11:49 pm
 
Montreal 1 0 1 1—3
Dallas 0 2 0 0—2

First Period_1, Montreal, Danault 6 (Kulak, Jo.Benn), 16:35. Penalties_None.

Second Period_2, Dallas, Faksa 7 (Nichushkin), 3:02. 3, Dallas, Ja.Benn 16 (Klingberg, Seguin), 16:34 (pp). Penalties_Carrick, DAL, (holding stick), 4:28; Petry, MTL, (hooking), 8:22; Spezza, DAL, (tripping), 9:57; Jo.Benn, MTL, (hooking), 15:38.

Third Period_4, Montreal, Danault 7 (Tatar, Weber), 9:17. Penalties_None.

Overtime_5, Montreal, Petry 8 (Domi, Byron), 0:14. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Montreal 16-10-11-1_38. Dallas 11-24-12_47.

Power-play opportunities_Montreal 0 of 2; Dallas 1 of 2.

Goalies_Montreal, Niemi 6-4-1 (47 shots-45 saves). Dallas, Bishop 13-9-2 (38-35).

A_18,532 (18,532). T_2:30.

Referees_Steve Kozari, Dean Morton. Linesmen_Greg Devorski, Brad Kovachik.

