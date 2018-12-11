Listen Live Sports

Canadiens-Wild Sums

December 11, 2018 10:40 pm
 
Montreal 0 0 1—1
Minnesota 1 4 2—7

First Period_1, Minnesota, Niederreiter 5 (Brodin, Parise), 14:01. Penalties_None.

Second Period_2, Minnesota, Dumba 11 (Granlund, Parise), 11:11 (pp). 3, Minnesota, Coyle 5 (Foligno), 12:33 (sh). 4, Minnesota, Staal 11 (Granlund), 14:58. 5, Minnesota, Spurgeon 4 (Niederreiter, Zucker), 19:57 (pp). Penalties_Weber, MTL, (cross checking), 10:00; Fehr, MIN, (tripping), 12:20; Seeler, MIN, Major (fighting), 15:12; Deslauriers, MTL, Major (fighting), 15:12; Shaw, MTL, (slashing), 18:22.

Third Period_6, Minnesota, Dumba 12 (Suter, Granlund), 0:44 (pp). 7, Montreal, Petry 5 (Shaw, Chaput), 2:41. 8, Minnesota, Parise 14 (Spurgeon, Suter), 6:10 (pp). Penalties_Gallagher, MTL, (high sticking), 0:22; Chaput, MTL, (tripping), 5:44; Domi, MTL, Misconduct (misconduct), 15:38; Brown, MIN, Misconduct (misconduct), 15:38; Shaw, MTL, Misconduct (misconduct), 15:38.

Shots on Goal_Montreal 6-14-10_30. Minnesota 9-9-15_33.

Power-play opportunities_Montreal 0 of 1; Minnesota 4 of 4.

Goalies_Montreal, Niemi 4-3-1 (24 shots-17 saves), Price 11-8-4 (9-9). Minnesota, Dubnyk 11-9-2 (30-29).

A_18,681 (18,064). T_2:24.

Referees_Garrett Rank, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Brandon Gawryletz, Brian Mach.

