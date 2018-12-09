Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Canucks-Blues Sum

December 9, 2018 6:03 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Vancouver 3 2 1—6
St. Louis 0 0 1—1

First Period_1, Vancouver, Boeser 7 (Pettersson), 2:31. 2, Vancouver, Pettersson 15 (Stecher), 12:46. 3, Vancouver, Boeser 8 (Hutton, Pettersson), 14:06.

Second Period_4, Vancouver, Horvat 14 (Roussel, Eriksson), 11:23. 5, Vancouver, Goldobin 5 (Pettersson, Gudbranson), 13:18.

Third Period_6, St. Louis, Kyrou 1 (Bortuzzo, O’Reilly), 8:05. 7, Vancouver, Boeser 9 (Pouliot, Pettersson), 8:45.

Shots on Goal_Vancouver 8-8-5_21. St. Louis 9-10-4_23.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Vancouver 0 of 2; St. Louis 0 of 2.

Goalies_Vancouver, Markstrom 10-9-3 (23 shots-22 saves). St. Louis, Allen 8-8-4 (6-3), Johnson 2-6-0 (15-12).

A_16,841 (19,150). T_2:22.

Referees_TJ Luxmore, Wes McCauley. Linesmen_Jean Morin, Pierre Racicot.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|18 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|20 GovConnects Education Series: Taking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US, Japan, Australia team up for Operation Christmas Drop

Today in History

1865: Slavery abolished in America