Canucks-Blues Sums

Vancouver 3 2 1—6 St. Louis 0 0 1—1

First Period_1, Vancouver, Boeser 7 (Pettersson), 2:31. 2, Vancouver, Pettersson 15 (Stecher), 12:46. 3, Vancouver, Boeser 8 (Hutton, Pettersson), 14:06. Penalties_Gudbranson, VAN, major (high sticking), 8:15.

Second Period_4, Vancouver, Horvat 14 (Roussel, Eriksson), 11:23. 5, Vancouver, Goldobin 5 (Pettersson, Gudbranson), 13:18. Penalties_Maroon, STL, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 15:25.

Third Period_6, St. Louis, Kyrou 1 (Bortuzzo, O’Reilly), 8:05. 7, Vancouver, Boeser 9 (Pouliot, Pettersson), 8:45. Penalties_Sundqvist, STL, (holding), 2:16.

Shots on Goal_Vancouver 8-8-5_21. St. Louis 9-10-4_23.

Power-play opportunities_Vancouver 0 of 2; St. Louis 0 of 2.

Goalies_Vancouver, Markstrom 10-9-3 (23 shots-22 saves). St. Louis, Allen 8-8-4 (6-3), Johnson 2-6-0 (15-12).

A_16,841 (19,150). T_2:22.

Referees_TJ Luxmore, Wes McCauley. Linesmen_Jean Morin, Pierre Racicot.

