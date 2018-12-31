Listen Live Sports

Canucks-Devils Sum

December 31, 2018 4:10 pm
 
Vancouver 0 0 0—0
New Jersey 2 0 2—4

First Period_1, New Jersey, Boyle 10 (Seney, Stafford), 12:03. 2, New Jersey, Wood 4 (Bratt, Vatanen), 18:12 (pp).

Second Period_None.

Third Period_3, New Jersey, Vatanen 3 (Wood, Severson), 1:31 (pp). 4, New Jersey, Zacha 7 (Noesen, Santini), 3:27.

Shots on Goal_Vancouver 12-9-4_25. New Jersey 7-6-10_23.

Power-play opportunities_Vancouver 0 of 4; New Jersey 2 of 3.

Goalies_Vancouver, Nilsson 3-8-1 (23 shots-19 saves). New Jersey, Blackwood 3-1-0 (25-25).

A_15,772 (16,514). T_2:20.

Referees_Peter MacDougall, Dan O’Rourke. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, James Tobias.

