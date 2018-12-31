Canucks-Devils Sums

Vancouver 0 0 0—0 New Jersey 2 0 2—4

First Period_1, New Jersey, Boyle 10 (Seney, Stafford), 12:03. 2, New Jersey, Wood 4 (Vatanen, Bratt), 18:12 (pp). Penalties_Butcher, NJ, (hooking), 4:58; Horvat, VAN, (tripping), 17:06.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Severson, NJ, (tripping), 7:18; Coleman, NJ, (elbowing), 18:07; Granlund, VAN, (tripping), 19:46.

Third Period_3, New Jersey, Vatanen 3 (Wood, Severson), 1:31 (pp). 4, New Jersey, Zacha 7 (Santini, Noesen), 3:27. Penalties_Roussel, VAN, served by Virtanen, (roughing), 8:52; Roussel, VAN, Misconduct (misconduct), 8:52; New Jersey bench, served by Seney (delay of game), 15:15.

Shots on Goal_Vancouver 12-9-4_25. New Jersey 7-6-10_23.

Power-play opportunities_Vancouver 0 of 4; New Jersey 2 of 3.

Goalies_Vancouver, Nilsson 3-8-1 (23 shots-19 saves). New Jersey, Blackwood 3-1-0 (25-25).

A_15,772 (16,514). T_2:20.

Referees_Peter MacDougall, Dan O’Rourke. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, James Tobias.

