Canucks-Oilers Sums

December 27, 2018 11:41 pm
 
Vancouver 4 0 0—4
Edmonton 1 1 0—2

First Period_1, Vancouver, Motte 6 (Roussel), 3:48. 2, Vancouver, Boeser 13 (Goldobin, Pettersson), 6:25. 3, Edmonton, Nugent-Hopkins 13 (Draisaitl, McDavid), 10:24 (pp). 4, Vancouver, Pettersson 18 (Pouliot, Goldobin), 18:48. 5, Vancouver, Roussel 4 (Beagle, Horvat), 19:49. Penalties_Eriksson, VAN, (hooking), 9:51.

Second Period_6, Edmonton, Draisaitl 18 (Nurse, McDavid), 7:05 (pp). Penalties_Virtanen, VAN, (interference), 1:37; Hutton, VAN, (tripping), 6:37; McDavid, EDM, (elbowing), 10:11.

Third Period_None. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Vancouver 6-5-9_20. Edmonton 11-11-10_32.

Power-play opportunities_Vancouver 0 of 1; Edmonton 2 of 3.

Goalies_Vancouver, Markstrom 15-10-3 (32 shots-30 saves). Edmonton, Koskinen 11-6-1 (6-2), Talbot 7-10-2 (14-14).

A_18,347 (18,641). T_2:27.

Referees_Marc Joannette, Pierre Lambert. Linesmen_Lonnie Cameron, Trent Knorr.

