The Associated Press
 
Capitals-Blue Jackets Sum

December 8, 2018 10:13 pm
 
Washington 3 0 1—4
Columbus 0 0 0—0

First Period_1, Washington, Connolly 5 (Vrana, Kuznetsov), 1:42. 2, Washington, Jaskin 1 (Orlov, Boyd), 10:19. 3, Washington, Ovechkin 22 (Carlson, Kempny), 19:41.

Second Period_None.

Third Period_4, Washington, Boyd 1 (Ovechkin, Dowd), 11:04.

Shots on Goal_Washington 13-8-7_28. Columbus 9-8-11_28.

Power-play opportunities_Washington 0 of 3; Columbus 0 of 4.

Goalies_Washington, Holtby 11-7-2 (28 shots-28 saves). Columbus, Korpisalo 5-1-2 (15-14), Bobrovsky 11-10-0 (13-10).

A_18,501 (18,500). T_2:32.

Referees_Steve Kozari, Garrett Rank. Linesmen_Michel Cormier, Ryan Galloway.

