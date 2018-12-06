Capitals-Coyotes Sums

Washington 0 2 2—4 Arizona 1 1 0—2

First Period_1, Arizona, Fischer 6 (Stepan), 4:48. Penalties_Eller, WSH, (hooking), 18:38.

Second Period_2, Washington, Vrana 9 (Connolly, Kuznetsov), 5:27. 3, Arizona, Crouse 6 (Cousins, Oesterle), 6:59. 4, Washington, Niskanen 4 (Boyd, Copley), 16:00. Penalties_Connolly, WSH, Penalty Shot (interference – throwing object (penalty shot)), 1:16; Niskanen, WSH, (high sticking), 11:25; Chychrun, ARI, (tripping), 13:07.

Third Period_5, Washington, Burakovsky 5 (Orlov, Niskanen), 15:18. 6, Washington, Ovechkin 21 (Backstrom), 19:57. Penalties_Connauton, ARI, Penalty Shot (interference on breakaway (penalty shot)), 0:16.

Shots on Goal_Washington 11-7-11_29. Arizona 11-8-10_29.

Power-play opportunities_Washington 0 of 1; Arizona 0 of 2.

Goalies_Washington, Copley 6-2-1 (29 shots-27 saves). Arizona, Hill 4-1-0 (28-25).

A_11,910 (17,125). T_2:21.

Referees_Kendrick Nicholson, Dan O’Rourke. Linesmen_Scott Driscoll, Bryan Pancich.

