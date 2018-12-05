Listen Live Sports

Capitals-Golden Knights Sum

December 5, 2018
 
Washington 1 1 1—3
Vegas 1 0 4—5

First Period_1, Vegas, Reaves 6 (Lindberg, Eakin), 2:30 (pp). 2, Washington, Vrana 7 (Connolly), 15:33.

Second Period_3, Washington, Ovechkin 20 (Connolly, Bowey), 11:42.

Third Period_4, Vegas, Bellemare 4 (McNabb, Schmidt), 2:33. 5, Vegas, Eakin 11 (Engelland, Lindberg), 2:49. 6, Washington, Vrana 8 (Kuznetsov, Niskanen), 11:40. 7, Vegas, Schmidt 1 (Theodore), 18:35 (pp). 8, Vegas, Schmidt 2, 19:53.

Shots on Goal_Washington 9-9-8_26. Vegas 7-10-11_28.

Power-play opportunities_Washington 0 of 4; Vegas 2 of 6.

Goalies_Washington, Holtby 10-7-2 (27 shots-23 saves). Vegas, Fleury 15-9-1 (26-23).

A_18,275 (17,367). T_2:36.

Referees_Dean Morton, Dan O’Rourke. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Jonny Murray.

