Capitals-Hurricanes Sums

December 14, 2018 10:56 pm
 
Washington 1 3 1 0—6
Carolina 2 2 1 0—5
Washington won shootout 2-1.

First Period_1, Carolina, Martinook 8 (de Haan, Aho), 0:47. 2, Washington, Ovechkin 26 (Siegenthaler, Dowd), 3:56. 3, Carolina, Aho 10 (Teravainen), 13:18 (sh). Penalties_Bowey, WSH, (interference), 7:59; Foegele, CAR, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 7:59; Bowey, WSH, (holding stick), 10:08; Hamilton, CAR, (high sticking), 11:54.

Second Period_4, Carolina, Aho 11 (Teravainen, Faulk), 4:39 (pp). 5, Carolina, Teravainen 6 (Svechnikov, Aho), 6:41 (pp). 6, Washington, Wilson 9 (Kuznetsov), 12:37. 7, Washington, Ovechkin 27 (Dowd, Carlson), 17:25. 8, Washington, Boyd 3 (Carlson, Dowd), 18:19. Penalties_Ovechkin, WSH, (holding), 4:00; Wilson, WSH, (interference), 5:03.

Third Period_9, Washington, Ovechkin 28 (Carlson, Backstrom), 9:49 (pp). 10, Carolina, Williams 7, 13:48 (pp). Penalties_Kempny, WSH, (hooking), 3:19; Martinook, CAR, (slashing), 9:20; Oshie, WSH, (high sticking), 11:49.

Overtime_None. Penalties_Niskanen, WSH, (tripping), 3:25.

Shootout_Washington 2 (Oshie NG, Kuznetsov NG, Ovechkin NG, Backstrom G, Eller NG, Vrana G), Carolina 1 (Kuokkanen NG, Slavin NG, Di Giuseppe NG, Hamilton G, Williams NG, McGinn NG).

Shots on Goal_Washington 10-11-7-1_29. Carolina 10-6-10-1_27.

Power-play opportunities_Washington 1 of 2; Carolina 3 of 6.

Goalies_Washington, Holtby 13-7-2 (27 shots-22 saves). Carolina, Darling 2-4-2 (29-24).

A_14,446 (18,680). T_2:44.

Referees_Brian Pochmara, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Tyson Baker, Darren Gibbs.

