The Associated Press
 
Capitals-Senators Sum

December 29, 2018 9:51 pm
 
Washington 2 1 0—3
Ottawa 0 1 1—2

First Period_1, Washington, Wilson 11 (Kuznetsov, Lewington), 7:12. 2, Washington, Lewington 1 (Backstrom, Siegenthaler), 16:00.

Second Period_3, Washington, Bowey 1 (Wilson), 1:01. 4, Ottawa, White 10 (Tkachuk, Stone), 4:22.

Third Period_5, Ottawa, Stone 18 (Tkachuk, White), 16:30.

Shots on Goal_Washington 10-7-7_24. Ottawa 7-13-13_33.

Power-play opportunities_Washington 0 of 0; Ottawa 0 of 1.

Goalies_Washington, Copley 9-2-1 (33 shots-31 saves). Ottawa, Hogberg 0-1-0 (24-21).

A_16,808 (18,572). T_2:32.

Referees_Jon Mclsaac, Garrett Rank. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Kiel Murchison.

