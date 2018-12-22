Capitals-Senators Sums

Washington 2 2 0—4 Ottawa 0 0 0—0

First Period_1, Washington, Connolly 8 (Eller, Siegenthaler), 1:32. 2, Washington, Niskanen 5 (Backstrom, Ovechkin), 17:56. Penalties_Carlson, WSH, (high sticking), 12:33; White, OTT, (hooking), 12:58.

Second Period_3, Washington, Vrana 11, 9:05. 4, Washington, Kempny 3 (Connolly), 13:44. Penalties_Lewington, WSH, (hooking), 14:11.

Third Period_None. Penalties_Paul, OTT, (hooking), 9:18; Paul, OTT, (slashing), 18:21.

Shots on Goal_Washington 14-10-9_33. Ottawa 13-12-10_35.

Power-play opportunities_Washington 0 of 3; Ottawa 0 of 2.

Goalies_Washington, Copley 8-2-1 (35 shots-35 saves). Ottawa, McKenna 1-3-1 (33-29).

A_15,605 (18,572). T_2:21.

Referees_Eric Furlatt, Peter MacDougall. Linesmen_Michel Cormier, Derek Nansen.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.