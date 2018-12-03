Cardinals beat Pack but lose receiver Kirk, lineman Iupati

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals’ satisfaction from their stunning victory over the Packers in Green Bay has been tempered by news that rookie wide receiver Christian Kirk and starting left guard Mike Iupati are out for the season with injuries.

Kirk, who was developing into a dynamic force on offense, has a broken foot. Iupati, who has battled injuries throughout his time with Arizona, has a knee injury.

Kirk, a second-round draft pick out of Texas A&M, is second to Larry Fitzgerald with 43 receptions and leads the team with 590 yards receiving. He caught three passes for 54 yards and had a 23-yard gain on a fly sweep before being injured in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 20-17 win.

Iupati started 10 games this season and missed two due to injury.

