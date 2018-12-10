Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Cardinals’ DT Nkemdiche goes on IR with knee injury

December 10, 2018 4:26 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals are placing defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche on injured reserve with a knee injury.

Nkemdiche, the Cardinals’ first-round draft pick (29th overall) in 2016, was injured in Arizona’s 17-3 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Coach Steve Wilks said Monday that the knee would require surgery but wouldn’t give any other details.

Nkemdiche is the 15th Cardinals player to go on injured reserve this season.

Advertisement

After struggling with injuries and spotty performances in his first two seasons, Nkemdiche had some of his best games in recent weeks. His was the Cardinals’ only significant injury in the Lions loss, Wilks said.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|18 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|20 GovConnects Education Series: Taking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US, Japan, Australia team up for Operation Christmas Drop

Today in History

1865: Slavery abolished in America