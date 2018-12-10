Cardinals’ DT Nkemdiche goes on IR with knee injury

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals are placing defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche on injured reserve with a knee injury.

Nkemdiche, the Cardinals’ first-round draft pick (29th overall) in 2016, was injured in Arizona’s 17-3 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Coach Steve Wilks said Monday that the knee would require surgery but wouldn’t give any other details.

Nkemdiche is the 15th Cardinals player to go on injured reserve this season.

Advertisement

After struggling with injuries and spotty performances in his first two seasons, Nkemdiche had some of his best games in recent weeks. His was the Cardinals’ only significant injury in the Lions loss, Wilks said.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.