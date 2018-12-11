Listen Live Sports

Cardinals place LB Armbrister, DT Nkemdiche on IR

December 11, 2018 6:08 pm
 
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have placed linebacker Thurston Armbrister and defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche on injured reserve and signed two players.

Armbrister has a hamstring injury. Coach Steve Wilks had announced Monday that Nkemdiche, a 2016 first-round draft pick, would go on IR with a knee injury. The moves leave 16 players placed on injured reserve by Arizona this season.

The Cardinals signed defensive tackle Vincent Valentine from the Seattle practice squad. The team also signed linebacker Jonathan Anderson. Anderson played the previous three seasons with Chicago and was released from the Bears injured reserve list on Sept. 25. Valentine spent three weeks on the Cardinals practice squad earlier this season.

