Cardinals-Seahawks Preview Capsule

ARIZONA (3-12) at SEATTLE (9-6)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. EST, Fox

OPENING LINE — Seahawks by 11 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Arizona 6-9, Seattle 9-4-2

SERIES RECORD —Tied 19-19-1

LAST MEETING — Seahawks beat Cardinals 20-17, Sept. 30

LAST WEEK — Cardinals lost to Rams 31-9; Seahawks beat Chiefs 38-31

AP PRO32 RANKING — Cardinals No. 32, Seahawks No. 7

CARDINALS OFFENSE — OVERALL (32), RUSH (32), PASS (32).

CARDINALS DEFENSE — OVERALL (19), RUSH (32), PASS (5).

SEAHAWKS OFFENSE — OVERALL (18), RUSH (1), PASS (27).

SEAHAWKS DEFENSE — OVERALL (20), RUSH (16), PASS (20).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Seahawks have clinched playoff berth and will get No. 5 seed in NFC with victory. … Cardinals loss would lock in No. 1 pick in 2019 NFL draft. … Cardinals beat Seahawks 26-24 in 2017 regular-season finale in Seattle. … Cardinals rank last in NFL in total offense, rush offense, pass offense and rush defense. … QB Josh Rosen has 10 TD passes and 14 interceptions. Rookie has not thrown touchdown in past four games. … RB David Johnson has just one 100-yard rushing game this season. He needs 122 yards to reach 1,000 for season. … WR Larry Fitzgerald will play in 234th career game, matching franchise record held by K Jim Bakken. Fitzgerald threw first career TD pass last week vs. Rams. He’s oldest WR in NFL history to throw TD pass. … Fitzgerald needs 14 yards receiving to reach 2,000 in career vs. Seahawks. He’s already reached 2,000 vs. Rams and 49ers and would be second player in NFL history with 2,000 career yards receiving vs. three teams (Jerry Rice). … Cardinals have had nine starting combinations on offensive line. … DE Chandler Jones has 5 ½ sacks in his last three games in Seattle. … Rookie LB Zeke Turner leads NFL with 13 solo special teams tackles. … CB Patrick Peterson only Cardinals player selected to Pro Bowl, his eighth selection. … S Antoine Bethea leads team in tackles with 130. He needs 10 to set new career high. … P Andy Lee leads NFL in yards per punt (gross) at 48.6. Seahawks P Michael Dickson is third at 48.3. Lee’s 89 punts most in NFL. …Seahawks coach Pete Carroll signed contract extension through 2021 season this week. … Seahawks have committed just five turnovers since Week 3. …. QB Russell Wilson needs one TD pass to move into first place on franchise all-time list ahead of Dave Krieg. Wilson has 16 TDs and one interception in past seven games. … Wilson first QB with winning record in each of first seven seasons in NFL. … Seahawks lead NFL in yards rushing; one of four teams with more than 2,000 yards rushing. … RB Chris Carson first 1,000-yard rusher for Seahawks since Marshawn Lynch in 2014. Carson’s sixth different player in franchise history to rush for 1,000 yards. … WR Doug Baldwin with season-high 126 yards receiving last week vs. Chiefs. It’s his most since Week 16 of 2016 season when Baldwin had career-high 171 yards. Baldwin with four TDs in past three outings. … WR Tyler Lockett has career high with 55 catches, needs 101 yards to reach 1,000 for season. Lockett’s seventh in NFL with nine touchdown catches. … DE Frank Clark needs one sack to move into franchise top 10 all-time. He has 34 in career. Clark’s 12 sacks this season are most by Seahawks player since Patrick Kerney had 14 ½ in 2007. … Seahawks lead NFL with plus-14 turnover differential. … Seahawks have just two interceptions in past eight games. … Fantasy tip: Carroll says he doesn’t intend on sitting starters, so Carson or even backup Mike Davis would be smart players to start against worst run defense in NFL.

