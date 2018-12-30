Listen Live Sports

Carter helps Delaware eek past Northeastern 82-80 in 2OT

December 30, 2018 8:00 pm
 
BOSTON (AP) — Ithiel Horton scored 27 points, Eric Carter added 18 with 10 rebounds and Delaware beat Northeastern 82-80 in double overtime Sunday night.

Ryan Allen made 1 of 2 free throws with a second left in the second overtime. Northwestern’s Donnell Gresham Jr. missed a 3-point heave at the buzzer for Northeastern. Down 81-79 with 15 seconds left, Gresham made 1 of 2 foul shots. Jordan Roland rebounded the miss for the Huskies, but Gresham missed a short shot with three seconds left and Allen got fouled.

Carter made 1 of 2 free throws to tie it at 71-all with 70 seconds left at the end of the first overtime and neither team scored after that. Northeastern’s Jordan Roland missed two 3-point attempts in the last two seconds.

Carter’s layup with 17 seconds left at the end of regulation tied it at 64-all to force the first overtime. Vasa Pusica missed a short shot attempt with two seconds remaining.

Bolden Brace led Northeastern (7-7) with 18 points and 10 rebounds.

