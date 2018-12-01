Listen Live Sports

Carter leads Seattle to 5th straight win 88-68

December 1, 2018 10:23 pm
 
SEATTLE (AP) — Myles Carter led Seattle with 23 points as the Redhawks beat Eastern Washington 88-68 on Saturday night to post their fifth straight win.

Carter was 10 of 15 from the floor with eight rebounds. Delante Jones added 19 points, Matej Kavas contributed 18 and Morgan Means chipped in 16 while dishing out seven assists and posting five steals.

Seattle (8-2), which has won eight of its last nine games, could not break away until Kavas hit back-to-back 3s to turn the tide in the first half as Seattle pushed to a 39-25 lead at the break. The Redhawks continued to roll in the second half, going ahead 64-44 at the 11:07 mark.

Jesse Hunt had 26 points and 10 rebounds to lead Eastern Washington (1-5). Luka Vulikic added 18 points.

Seattle coach Jim Hayford now is 2-0 against his former program.

