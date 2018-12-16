Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Casimir, Day lead Florida Gulf Coast to 76-53 win over UMBC

December 16, 2018 9:52 pm
 
BALTIMORE (AP) — Schadrac Casimir and Decardo Day scored 14 points apiece to help Florida Gulf Coast beat UMBC 76-53 Sunday night.

Day hit 4 of 6, and Casimir — a graduate transfer who scored 1,112 points at Iona — made 3 of 5, from 3-point range as the Eagles, who snapped a six-game skid with a 96-76 win at Oral Roberts in their last game on Dec. 5, have won consecutive games for the first time this season.

Christian Carlyle converted a 3-point play that gave FGCU (4-8) its first lead and then, after his steal on the other end, hit a 3-pointer that capped an 11-0 run and made it 20-15 with eight minutes left in the first half. Joe Sherburne answered with a 3 for the Retrievers but they would get no closer. Casimir hit a 3-pointer that capped a 10-3 run and made it 30-21 four minutes later and his 3-point play gave FGCU a 14-point halftime lead. UMBC (6-6) trailed by double figures throughout the second half.

Sherburne scored 14 points and K.J. Jackson added 12 and five assists for the Retrievers, who have lost three in a row at home.

The Eagles, who hit a season-high 15 3s against Oral Roberts, made 13 of 25 on Sunday.

