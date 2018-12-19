Listen Live Sports

Casimir late FTs lift Florida Gulf Coast past Keiser 87-85

December 19, 2018 10:04 pm
 
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Schadrac Casimir made two free throws with 2.6 seconds remaining to lift Florida Gulf Coast to an 87-85 victory over NAIA-member Keiser on Wednesday night.

Keiser had a 78-70 lead with 4:49 remaining before the Eagles closed on a 17-7 run. Zach Scott made two 3-pointers, Decardo Day scored five points and Casimir was 4 of 4 from the line during the stretch.

Scott scored 25 points to lead Florida Gulf Coast (5-8), which has won three straight since snapping a six-game skid. Casimir finished with 19 points and was 9-of-9 shooting from the line. Caleb Catto added 12 points and RaySean Scott Jr. chipped in eight points, 12 rebounds, three steals and four blocks.

Marko Orlic scored 24 points on 9-of-19 shooting to lead Keiser. Andrija Matic added 19 points and 11 rebounds, and Bryce Thurston made six 3-pointers for 18 points.

