Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Casimir makes 7 of 8 3s, FGCU sets mark, tops ORU 96-76

December 5, 2018 11:08 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Schadrac Casimir made 7 of 8 3-pointers and scored a season-high 24 points to lead Florida Gulf Coast to a 96-76 win over Oral Roberts on Wednesday night.

Decardo Day, who was 6-of-8 shooting, and RaySean Scott Jr. added 16 points apiece, both season highs, and Dinero Mercurius had 13 off the bench for the Eagles (3-8), who snapped a six-game losing streak.

Emmanuel Nzekwesi led the Golden Eagles (3-8) with 16 points and Aidan Saunders had 14.

Behind Casimir, FGCU made 15 3-pointers, a Mabee Center record for an opposing team, on 25 attempts. The Eagles shot 60 percent overall and 15 of 17 from the foul line.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share federal IT success stories in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Oral Roberts, which trailed 52-45 at the half, shot 52 percent but was just 7 of 22 from distance and 7 of 13 from the foul line.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|14 Washington Technology DHS Industry...
12|18 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|20 GovConnects Education Series: Taking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First lady visits sailors aboard USS George H.W. Bush

Today in History

1962: NASA flies first spacecraft by Venus