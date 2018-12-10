Cavaliers-Bucks, Box

CLEVELAND (92)

Osman 3-13 1-2 8, Hood 1-7 0-0 3, Thompson 6-7 0-0 12, Sexton 5-18 3-4 15, Burks 1-8 0-0 3, Jones 0-4 1-2 1, Nance Jr. 8-12 0-1 16, Blossomgame 3-5 2-2 11, Frye 1-2 0-0 3, Dellavedova 4-7 2-2 11, Clarkson 4-13 1-2 9. Totals 36-96 10-15 92.

MILWAUKEE (108)

Middleton 5-16 4-4 16, Ilyasova 3-7 2-2 9, Lopez 5-9 0-1 12, Bledsoe 8-15 0-0 20, Brogdon 8-12 1-1 18, Ja.Smith 0-3 0-0 0, Wilson 3-4 0-0 7, Maker 2-5 2-2 6, Hill 1-3 0-1 2, Snell 1-7 0-0 3, DiVincenzo 1-4 0-0 3, Brown 5-11 0-0 12. Totals 42-96 9-11 108.

Cleveland 18 23 25 26— 92 Milwaukee 31 28 25 24—108

3-Point Goals_Cleveland 10-30 (Blossomgame 3-5, Sexton 2-3, Frye 1-1, Dellavedova 1-3, Burks 1-3, Hood 1-3, Osman 1-5, Nance Jr. 0-1, Jones 0-3, Clarkson 0-3), Milwaukee 15-36 (Bledsoe 4-5, Brown 2-4, Middleton 2-5, Lopez 2-5, Ilyasova 1-2, Wilson 1-2, DiVincenzo 1-3, Brogdon 1-3, Snell 1-4, Maker 0-1, Ja.Smith 0-1, Hill 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Cleveland 46 (Blossomgame 10), Milwaukee 58 (Bledsoe 12). Assists_Cleveland 24 (Osman 6), Milwaukee 22 (Bledsoe, Brogdon 5). Total Fouls_Cleveland 15, Milwaukee 24. A_17,155 (17,500).

