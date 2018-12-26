Cavaliers-Grizzlies, Box

CLEVELAND (87)

Osman 4-10 2-3 10, Nance Jr. 2-8 2-2 6, Zizic 2-8 2-2 6, Sexton 6-15 4-4 16, Burks 2-9 1-2 7, Jones 2-4 1-2 5, Blossomgame 2-5 0-0 5, Dellavedova 1-5 0-0 2, Frye 2-9 0-0 6, Clarkson 10-20 0-0 24. Totals 33-93 12-15 87.

MEMPHIS (95)

Anderson 5-6 4-5 15, Jackson Jr. 5-10 1-2 11, Gasol 6-13 7-7 20, Conley 6-16 3-3 15, Temple 4-7 0-0 11, Green 3-7 0-0 6, Noah 2-2 1-3 5, Mack 2-3 2-2 6, Selden 2-5 0-0 4, D.Brooks 1-3 0-2 2. Totals 36-72 18-24 95.

Cleveland 9 23 21 34—87 Memphis 21 24 20 30—95

3-Point Goals_Cleveland 9-29 (Clarkson 4-7, Burks 2-3, Frye 2-7, Blossomgame 1-2, Nance Jr. 0-1, Sexton 0-2, Jones 0-2, Dellavedova 0-2, Osman 0-3), Memphis 5-22 (Temple 3-5, Anderson 1-1, Gasol 1-4, Selden 0-1, Mack 0-1, D.Brooks 0-1, Jackson Jr. 0-1, Green 0-3, Conley 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Cleveland 53 (Zizic 11), Memphis 34 (Gasol 9). Assists_Cleveland 19 (Sexton 6), Memphis 22 (Conley 8). Total Fouls_Cleveland 21, Memphis 16. Technicals_Cleveland coach Cavaliers (Defensive three second). A_16,424 (18,119).

