Cavaliers-Hawks, Box

CLEVELAND (108)

Osman 8-12 4-6 22, Blossomgame 1-5 0-0 2, Nance Jr. 7-8 4-4 18, Sexton 6-15 6-8 18, Burks 7-14 2-2 17, Jones 2-4 3-5 7, Frye 1-8 0-0 2, Dellavedova 2-5 2-2 7, Clarkson 6-14 2-2 15. Totals 40-85 23-29 108.

ATLANTA (111)

Huerter 3-12 0-0 7, Collins 6-13 2-3 14, Len 5-12 2-2 12, Young 8-16 3-4 21, Bazemore 2-9 1-2 5, Bembry 4-12 2-4 11, Poythress 5-7 0-0 11, Plumlee 0-0 0-2 0, Lin 2-3 2-4 7, Anderson 1-3 0-0 2, Carter 7-11 3-4 21. Totals 43-98 15-25 111.

Cleveland 26 25 23 34—108 Atlanta 23 34 27 27—111

3-Point Goals_Cleveland 5-23 (Osman 2-4, Dellavedova 1-3, Clarkson 1-4, Burks 1-4, Nance Jr. 0-1, Sexton 0-1, Blossomgame 0-2, Frye 0-4), Atlanta 10-37 (Carter 4-7, Young 2-6, Poythress 1-2, Lin 1-2, Huerter 1-5, Bembry 1-6, Collins 0-1, Anderson 0-2, Len 0-3, Bazemore 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Cleveland 45 (Nance Jr. 15), Atlanta 52 (Collins 12). Assists_Cleveland 27 (Nance Jr. 7), Atlanta 27 (Young 9). Total Fouls_Cleveland 23, Atlanta 25. A_16,460 (18,118).

