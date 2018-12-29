Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Cavaliers-Hawks, Box

December 29, 2018 10:08 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
CLEVELAND (108)

Osman 8-12 4-6 22, Blossomgame 1-5 0-0 2, Nance Jr. 7-8 4-4 18, Sexton 6-15 6-8 18, Burks 7-14 2-2 17, Jones 2-4 3-5 7, Frye 1-8 0-0 2, Dellavedova 2-5 2-2 7, Clarkson 6-14 2-2 15. Totals 40-85 23-29 108.

ATLANTA (111)

Huerter 3-12 0-0 7, Collins 6-13 2-3 14, Len 5-12 2-2 12, Young 8-16 3-4 21, Bazemore 2-9 1-2 5, Bembry 4-12 2-4 11, Poythress 5-7 0-0 11, Plumlee 0-0 0-2 0, Lin 2-3 2-4 7, Anderson 1-3 0-0 2, Carter 7-11 3-4 21. Totals 43-98 15-25 111.

Cleveland 26 25 23 34—108
Atlanta 23 34 27 27—111

3-Point Goals_Cleveland 5-23 (Osman 2-4, Dellavedova 1-3, Clarkson 1-4, Burks 1-4, Nance Jr. 0-1, Sexton 0-1, Blossomgame 0-2, Frye 0-4), Atlanta 10-37 (Carter 4-7, Young 2-6, Poythress 1-2, Lin 1-2, Huerter 1-5, Bembry 1-6, Collins 0-1, Anderson 0-2, Len 0-3, Bazemore 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Cleveland 45 (Nance Jr. 15), Atlanta 52 (Collins 12). Assists_Cleveland 27 (Nance Jr. 7), Atlanta 27 (Young 9). Total Fouls_Cleveland 23, Atlanta 25. A_16,460 (18,118).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 GEOINT Community Job Fair
1|7 NCSE 2019
1|8 Small Business Breakfast
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

NY National Guard conducts 'ammo transport'

Today in History

1896: Utah becomes the 45th state in the Union