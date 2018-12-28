Cavaliers sign Patrick McCaw to offer sheet

The Cleveland Cavaliers said Friday that they have signed restricted free agent guard Patrick McCaw to an offer sheet.

A person familiar with the terms told The Associated Press that the Cavs’ offer to McCaw was for two years and $6 million. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday because it remains unclear if Golden State will exercise its right to match the terms.

If the Warriors choose to keep McCaw, it could cost substantially more than just his salary figure because of luxury-tax ramifications.

McCaw averaged 4.0 points in 128 regular-season appearances with the Warriors over the past two seasons. He got hurt after taking a scary fall while trying a dunk on March 31, and when he returned during Golden State’s playoff run he was limited to a total of only 16 minutes in six games — though he did get on the floor in all four of Golden State’s wins over Cleveland in its NBA Finals sweep.

ESPN first reported the agreement between McCaw and the Cavaliers.

