Caver scores 21, Old Dominion rolls past Morgan State 76-53

December 22, 2018 5:36 pm
 
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Ahmad Caver scored 21 points with eight assists and Old Dominion snapped Morgan State’s three-game win streak with a 76-53 victory on Saturday.

Caver was 9 of 15 from the field for the Monarchs (10-3). Marquis Godwin added 15 points, Xavier Green had 11 points and seven rebounds and Aaron Carver had 10 points and a career-high 20 rebounds.

Old Dominion shot 45 percent from the field compared to 28 percent for Morgan State and had a 48-31 rebounding edge.

The Monarchs trailed early, battled back to go up 30-26 at the break, and opened the second half on a 25-4 run that included 3-pointers by Green, Godwin and Caver and a pair of dunks by Carver to stretch it to 55-30 with 12:22 to play. Morgan State never threatened after that, making just four field goals in the final 13 minutes.

Freshman Isaiah Burke scored 13 points for the Bears (5-6) and was the only Morgan State player to reach double figures.

