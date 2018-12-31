Listen Live Sports

CBS: Sunday NFL game ratings up 8 percent from last season

December 31, 2018 3:47 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — CBS announced on Monday that its Sunday afternoon NFL package posted an 8 percent increase over last season.

The network also said the ratings during Sunday’s late-game window were up 14 percent over this time last year. The Cleveland-Baltimore game went out to most of the country, and the Ravens won on a last-minute defensive stand to take the AFC North crown.

Most of the league’s television partners are expected to see ratings increases this season after years of declines. ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” also had an 8 percent increase for its 17-game package broadcast over 16 weeks.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

