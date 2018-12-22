Listen Live Sports

CCSU survives buzzer-beating 3s to beat Maine in 2OTs

December 22, 2018 4:18 pm
 
BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Tyler Kohl’s runner with 26 seconds left in the second overtime proved to be the game-winner as Central Connecticut survived tying 3-pointers by Maine’s Sergio El Darwich at the end of regulation and the first OT to take a 93-90 victory on Saturday.

El Darwich also had a 3-pointer to tie the game at 89-all with a minute left in the second overtime but he missed three free throws in the extra period, including 1 of 2 with 10 seconds remaining, which would have tied the game. Instead, the Black Bears had to foul and Jamir Coleman made both free throws before Isaiah White’s contested baseline 3-pointer missed at the buzzer.

Kohl finished with a career-high 33 points for the Blue Devils (6-6), making five 3-pointers and 12 of 13 free throws. Ian Krishnan added 17 points and Coleman had 10 rebounds to go with 11 points.

El Darwich finished with four 3-pointers and 26 points, both career highs, for the Black Bears (2-11). Isaiah White added 22 points and Andrew Fleming 18 points and nine rebounds.

