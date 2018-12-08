Celtics-Bulls, Box

BOSTON (133)

Tatum 7-9 0-0 18, Morris 4-9 2-2 12, Theis 8-15 4-7 22, Irving 5-10 1-2 13, Smart 2-5 0-0 6, Brown 8-11 4-4 23, Ojeleye 5-9 0-0 13, Hayward 2-9 0-0 5, Yabusele 1-2 0-0 2, Wanamaker 2-3 0-0 4, Rozier 6-11 0-0 15. Totals 50-93 11-15 133.

CHICAGO (77)

Holiday 2-10 0-0 5, Markkanen 3-10 0-0 8, Carter Jr. 1-2 1-2 3, Arcidiacono 0-1 0-0 0, LaVine 4-6 3-3 11, Parker 3-7 2-2 8, Hutchison 1-3 0-2 2, Felicio 2-4 0-1 4, Lopez 1-4 0-0 2, Payne 5-10 0-0 10, Blakeney 1-9 2-2 4, Harrison 8-15 1-2 20. Totals 31-81 9-14 77.

Boston 35 29 29 40—133 Chicago 17 26 17 17— 77

3-Point Goals_Boston 22-43 (Tatum 4-4, Brown 3-3, Ojeleye 3-6, Rozier 3-6, Theis 2-4, Smart 2-4, Morris 2-5, Irving 2-5, Hayward 1-4, Wanamaker 0-1, Yabusele 0-1), Chicago 6-24 (Harrison 3-5, Markkanen 2-6, Holiday 1-7, LaVine 0-1, Hutchison 0-1, Arcidiacono 0-1, Lopez 0-1, Payne 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Boston 54 (Theis 10), Chicago 37 (Felicio 7). Assists_Boston 34 (Hayward 6), Chicago 16 (Payne, Parker, Arcidiacono 3). Total Fouls_Boston 14, Chicago 17. A_20,923 (20,917).

