The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Celtics C Baynes out with broken bone in left hand

December 19, 2018 9:06 pm
 
BOSTON (AP) — Celtics center Aron Baynes will be out indefinitely after breaking a bone in his left hand against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night.

Baynes blocked a pass, shook his hand in visible pain and walked off the court straight to the locker room during a timeout early in the opening quarter. He was followed by member of the team’s medical staff.

