Celtics-Pistons, Box

December 15, 2018 9:37 pm
 
BOSTON (104)

Tatum 6-15 5-6 17, Morris 3-10 3-4 9, Baynes 4-6 2-2 10, Irving 11-25 2-3 26, Smart 6-11 4-6 21, J.Brown 1-4 0-0 2, Hayward 3-11 0-0 6, Theis 3-5 0-0 8, Williams III 1-1 0-0 2, Rozier 1-6 1-2 3. Totals 39-94 17-23 104.

DETROIT (113)

Bullock 5-11 1-2 15, Griffin 8-16 10-13 27, Drummond 6-14 7-9 19, Jackson 3-5 6-7 12, Kennard 4-4 0-0 10, Johnson 2-5 0-0 4, Leuer 2-4 0-0 4, Galloway 6-13 0-2 14, Calderon 2-3 1-2 5, B.Brown 1-5 0-0 3. Totals 39-80 25-35 113.

Boston 33 23 22 26—104
Detroit 33 24 28 28—113

3-Point Goals_Boston 9-33 (Smart 5-7, Theis 2-3, Irving 2-6, J.Brown 0-1, Rozier 0-3, Tatum 0-3, Hayward 0-4, Morris 0-6), Detroit 10-30 (Bullock 4-10, Kennard 2-2, Galloway 2-9, Griffin 1-2, B.Brown 1-2, Jackson 0-1, Calderon 0-1, Johnson 0-3). Fouled Out_Calderon, Morris. Rebounds_Boston 44 (Irving, Tatum, Smart 8), Detroit 48 (Drummond 20). Assists_Boston 19 (Irving 4), Detroit 25 (Calderon 8). Total Fouls_Boston 25, Detroit 21. Technicals_Boston coach Celtics (Defensive three second), Tatum, Griffin.

