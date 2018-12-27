Listen Live Sports

Celtics-Rockets, Box

December 27, 2018 10:41 pm
 
BOSTON (113)

Tatum 2-7 0-0 4, Morris 6-11 4-4 19, Horford 7-12 0-0 15, Irving 7-13 7-7 23, Smart 4-10 2-4 11, Ojeleye 1-1 0-0 3, Brown 7-12 3-5 18, Hayward 2-5 3-3 9, Theis 0-3 6-8 6, Yabusele 0-1 0-0 0, Rozier 2-6 0-0 5. Totals 38-81 25-31 113.

HOUSTON (127)

House Jr. 3-5 0-0 7, Tucker 1-6 1-2 4, Capela 9-14 6-8 24, Harden 11-26 14-17 45, Gordon 7-16 4-5 20, Nene 3-3 1-1 7, Green 3-8 1-2 10, Rivers 4-8 0-0 10. Totals 41-86 27-35 127.

Boston 24 31 31 27—113
Houston 35 22 35 35—127

3-Point Goals_Boston 12-31 (Morris 3-5, Hayward 2-4, Irving 2-6, Ojeleye 1-1, Horford 1-1, Brown 1-4, Rozier 1-4, Smart 1-5, Tatum 0-1), Houston 18-45 (Harden 9-18, Green 3-7, Rivers 2-6, Gordon 2-7, House Jr. 1-3, Tucker 1-4). Fouled Out_Gordon. Rebounds_Boston 38 (Hayward, Morris 6), Houston 54 (Capela 18). Assists_Boston 28 (Irving 11), Houston 17 (Harden 6). Total Fouls_Boston 22, Houston 22. Technicals_Morris 2, Smart, Paul, Houston coach Mike D’Antoni, Capela. Ejected_Morris. A_18,055 (18,500).

