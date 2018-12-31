Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Celtics-Spurs, Box

December 31, 2018 9:37 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
BOSTON (111)

Tatum 6-14 0-0 12, Morris 7-13 2-3 18, Horford 4-7 0-0 9, Irving 7-14 1-2 16, Smart 3-5 1-2 7, Brown 10-15 7-8 30, Hayward 0-6 0-0 0, Theis 2-5 0-0 4, Yabusele 0-0 0-0 0, Rozier 4-9 3-5 15. Totals 43-88 14-20 111.

SAN ANTONIO (120)

White 8-9 4-5 22, Poeltl 1-4 0-0 2, Aldridge 13-23 6-7 32, Forbes 6-14 0-0 15, DeRozan 6-18 1-1 13, Cunningham 0-0 0-0 0, Bertans 6-12 0-0 17, Gasol 0-0 0-0 0, Mills 4-7 0-0 11, Belinelli 1-4 5-5 8. Totals 45-91 16-18 120.

Boston 23 29 30 29—111
San Antonio 17 29 46 28—120

3-Point Goals_Boston 11-34 (Rozier 4-6, Brown 3-5, Morris 2-3, Horford 1-2, Irving 1-5, Theis 0-1, Smart 0-2, Hayward 0-5, Tatum 0-5), San Antonio 14-26 (Bertans 5-8, Mills 3-6, Forbes 3-7, White 2-2, Belinelli 1-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Boston 40 (Tatum 11), San Antonio 43 (Aldridge 9). Assists_Boston 30 (Irving 8), San Antonio 27 (DeRozan 10). Total Fouls_Boston 17, San Antonio 17. A_18,354 (18,581).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 NCSE 2019
1|8 Bringing Disruptive Technology to the...
1|8 Small Business Breakfast
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors fight simulated fire aboard USS Porter

Today in History

1789: First US presidential election held