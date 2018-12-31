Celtics-Spurs, Box

BOSTON (111)

Tatum 6-15 0-0 12, Morris 7-13 2-3 18, Horford 4-7 0-0 9, Irving 7-14 1-2 16, Smart 3-5 1-2 7, Brown 10-15 7-8 30, Hayward 0-6 0-0 0, Theis 2-5 0-0 4, Yabusele 0-0 0-0 0, Rozier 4-9 3-5 15. Totals 43-89 14-20 111.

SAN ANTONIO (120)

White 8-9 4-5 22, Poeltl 1-4 0-0 2, Aldridge 13-23 6-7 32, Forbes 6-14 0-0 15, DeRozan 6-18 1-1 13, Cunningham 0-0 0-0 0, Bertans 6-12 0-0 17, Gasol 0-0 0-0 0, Mills 4-7 0-0 11, Belinelli 1-4 5-5 8. Totals 45-91 16-18 120.

Boston 23 29 30 29—111 San Antonio 17 29 46 28—120

3-Point Goals_Boston 11-34 (Rozier 4-6, Brown 3-5, Morris 2-3, Horford 1-2, Irving 1-5, Theis 0-1, Smart 0-2, Hayward 0-5, Tatum 0-5), San Antonio 14-26 (Bertans 5-8, Mills 3-6, Forbes 3-7, White 2-2, Belinelli 1-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Boston 40 (Tatum 11), San Antonio 43 (Aldridge 9). Assists_Boston 30 (Irving 8), San Antonio 27 (DeRozan 10). Total Fouls_Boston 17, San Antonio 17. A_18,354 (18,581).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.