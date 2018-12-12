Listen Live Sports

Celtics-Wizards, Box

December 12, 2018 9:52 pm
 
BOSTON (130)

Tatum 6-16 0-0 12, Marc.Morris 11-20 4-4 27, Baynes 1-1 0-0 3, Irving 12-28 10-10 38, Smart 5-12 7-7 18, Ojeleye 2-8 0-0 5, Theis 3-4 2-2 8, Williams III 3-5 0-0 6, Rozier 3-9 2-2 10, Wanamaker 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 47-104 25-25 130.

WASHINGTON (125)

Satoransky 3-6 0-0 7, Green 7-11 6-7 22, Bryant 4-4 0-0 8, Wall 14-26 5-8 34, Beal 8-16 3-4 22, Dekker 0-1 0-0 0, Oubre Jr. 7-15 3-4 20, Mark.Morris 3-8 3-4 11, Rivers 0-4 1-2 1. Totals 46-91 21-29 125.

Boston 24 22 38 29 17—130
Washington 28 27 22 36 12—125

3-Point Goals_Boston 11-38 (Irving 4-11, Rozier 2-5, Wanamaker 1-1, Baynes 1-1, Marc.Morris 1-4, Smart 1-5, Ojeleye 1-7, Tatum 0-4), Washington 12-33 (Beal 3-6, Oubre Jr. 3-8, Mark.Morris 2-4, Green 2-5, Satoransky 1-3, Wall 1-5, Rivers 0-2). Fouled Out_Mark.Morris, Theis. Rebounds_Boston 50 (Tatum 12), Washington 41 (Green 10). Assists_Boston 20 (Irving 7), Washington 25 (Wall 13). Total Fouls_Boston 19, Washington 27. Technicals_Boston coach Celtics (Delay of game). A_20,409 (20,356).

